'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Cast members Lauren Graham and Peter Gallagher have tapped out, but the dance party continues in network TV's most ambitious series. In the second season, the highly choreographed numbers set to everything from Broadway's "Hello, Dolly!" to "Carry On," by the indie-pop band fun., are as dazzling as anything in "The Prom." 7 p.m. Tuesdays, KARE, Ch. 11

'Martin Eden'

This beautiful film is full of soft light that seems to hit its star, Luca Marinelli, at all the right angles. At first, his Martin has no bad angles. In this loose, moody adaptation of the Jack London novel, director Pietro Marcello captures the easy way the sailor strides, dances and, with a single punch, saves a young man being hassled on a wharf. That young man brings Martin home to his elegant mansion and his refined sister, Elena. Smitten, Martin begins a sincere effort to educate himself, devouring books and deciding to become a writer. Set in Italy, in an era as hazy as its politics, the film follows Martin as he struggles, receiving rejection after rejection, and then succeeds, illuminating issues of class along the way. It makes the most of Marinelli, who's a knockout. Kino Now

'Birds of Prey'

This quasi-sequel to the DC comic-book film "Suicide Squad" underwhelmed at the box office, but it's six times more fun than the recently released "Wonder Woman 1984." Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, getting over her breakup with the Joker by banding together with a new group of outsiders. The gang includes Black Canary, played with just the right amount of fierceness by Jurnee Smollett. The actor, who was also terrific in WGN America's "Underground" and HBO's "Lovecraft Country," is on a terrific run. Here's hoping she kicks more tail in 2021. HBO Max and HBO Now

'Cobra Kai'

This "Karate Kid" reboot remains an improbable kick in Season 3, thanks to a late appearance from Elisabeth Shue — the original film's wholesome girlfriend — and a business trip to Japan that gives Daniel (Ralph Macchio) a chance to revisit his nemesis from the 1986 sequel. It's only a matter of time before Oscar-winner Hilary Swank reprises her role from 1994's misfire "The Next Karate Kid." Netflix

#iVoted Festival Georgia

Politics and music do mix. At least in Georgia, where musicians have been involved in that state's U.S. Senate runoffs. Tuesday is election day so the #iVoted Festival Georgia will feature 8½ hours of music, starting at noon. Among the performers are Drive-by Truckers, Greensky Bluegrass, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, the Revivalists, Lake Street Dive, Kate Pierson and Shakey Graves. Noon-8:35 p.m. Tue., ivotedconcerts.com

'Hell's Kitchen'

Watching Gordon Ramsay blow up at promising chefs should be tiring by Season 9, but there's something — dare we say — comforting about watching Cranky Pants tear into his worshipers while they desperately try not to burn scallops. This season, as well as the 10th one, were filmed before the virus struck, which means we'll have plenty of time to spend in "Hell" for the near future. 7 p.m. Thursdays, KMSP, Ch. 9

British Arrows Greatest Hits

It's the final weekend for this annual festival of award-winning commercials, which has gone online this year, featuring winners from previous collections along with new spots created in lockdown. Included are a hilarious but controversial spot in which welfare officers retrieve neglected jars of Marmite spread, a heartwarmer about gift-giving and a Wes Anderson-directed spot for H&M. A few are sad but all pay tribute to the power of the imagination. walkerart.org, $12