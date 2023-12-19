One of the key buckets for the Timberwolves down the stretch of their 112-108 victory over Miami was a lob Karl-Anthony Towns threw to Rudy Gobert with 1 minute, 4 seconds remaining.

The play came after Towns rebounded an Edwards miss over Jimmy Butler. Initially Towns tried to do a step-through move to get around Butler, but then Towns saw Heat center Bam Adebayo coming over.

What happened next was an illustration of the chemistry Towns and Gobert have developed since Gobert got to the Wolves. Towns lobbed a soft pass in the perfect spot for Gobert to throw it down without much effort.

"He left Rudy," Towns said. "Me and Rudy just had a conversation about throwing that pass from a stand still position. Told me to trust him. Picked a hell of a moment to trust him on that. It worked out really well."

Added Gobert: "I was ready to go rebound, but I saw that he saw me and I knew he was going to throw it. It was a perfect pass, great play."