After a weekslong battle with COVID-19, Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday as a result of the virus, the Wolves said. She was 59.

Cruz had been battling the virus for over a month, and Towns revealed the struggle his mom’s condition in an Instagram video on March 24. Cruz had been in the hospital on a ventilator in a medically induced coma, Towns previously said.

“Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister aunt and friend,” a family spokesperson said in a statement released by the Wolves. “The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Towns’ father, Karl Sr., had also tested positive for coronavirus, but was recovering. Towns has spoken often of how proud he was of his mother and the strength she often displayed in his life.

That included her battle with COVID-19.

“The Timberwolves organization is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family. Her passion for life and for her family was palpable. As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves.”

In the Instagram video Towns posted last month, he described the process of seeing her condition worsen — how she had developed a fever, had trouble breathing and required hospitalization in New Jersey, where the family lives. There was a point it appeared she was getting better, but Towns said, “things went sideways quick.”

“Her lungs were getting worse and she was having trouble breathing,” Towns said. “They were just explaining to me she had to be put on a ventilator. She was getting worse and she was confused by everything and I’m trying to talk to her about everything, encouraging her to stay positive. I talked through everything with her.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was informed of Cruz’s death during his daily press briefing on Monday.

“I’m sorry to hear that. I’ve had the privilege and the pleasure meeting Karl. You find very few people with just such a positive outlook. I’m deeply sorry for the loss in their family,” Walz said. “Unfortunately, this is starting to hit more and more. I get cards and letters from folks every day and they talk about their experiences with it. Please accept my sympathies on this. I think Minnesotans, when it’s someone a little more well known, they hear about it. This has happened to 70 of our grandparents, our brothers, our sisters, our parents and it’s one of the reason we want to make sure this thing doesn’t get out of hand.”

Towns revealed his mother’s condition to the public to encourage people to take the virus more seriously. He also previously donated $100,000 to Mayo Clinic to aid in research.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time,” the family spokesperson said. “They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.”

The Wolves echoed those thoughts in their statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to Karl and his family during this difficult time.’’