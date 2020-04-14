The NBA community quickly expressed sympathy to Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday, after learning that the Timberwolves star’s mother lost her lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns was 59. On March 24, Towns posted a video online saying both her parents had contracted the disease that has caused a worldwide pandemic, and that his mother was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

Messages of condolences came pouring in on social media:

Zach LaVine

His friendship with Towns predates Towns’ arrival with the Wolves, but they only played 1½ seasons together here.

Tyus Jones

The Wolves’ second first-round pick in 2015 after Towns, Jones left his hometown team last year to play for Memphis.

Robert Covington

The forward, traded from the Wolves to Houston in February, posted at great length about his memories of Cruz-Towns.

Jarrett Culver

Jarrett Culver

The Wolves' 2019 first-round pick

Jake Layman

Jake Layman

One of the few Wolves besides Towns and Culver to have been on the roster all season

Jarred Vanderbilt

The 21-year-old has only played in two games for the Wolves since being traded from Denver; like Towns, he is a Kentucky product.

Gorgui Dieng

The longtime Wolves big man from Senegal was dealt to Memphis in Februray.

Jamal Crawford

No longer on an NBA roster at age 40, Crawford spent 2017-18 with the Wolves.

Shabazz Muhammad

Played five seasons with the Wolves and now is playing in China.

Kevin Love

The Wolves’ previous All-Star before Towns, Love was dealt to Cleveland less than a year before Towns’ arrival.

Thad Young

One of the players acquired by the Wolves for Love, Young also did not play with Towns.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

The two-time NBA MVP

Julius Randle

Kentucky’s freshman standout in 2013-14, one year before Towns, he was the seventh pick in the 2014 draft.

John Wall

John Wall

Another Kentucky product, the longtime Wizards star

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz star has recovered after being one of the first professional athletes to test positive for COVID-19.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul

The veteran point guard

John Calipari

Towns’ college coach said he got a call from Towns and was devastated to learn the news.