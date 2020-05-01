KARE 11 has parted ways with longtime meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. The local NBC affiliate posted the decision Friday on its Facebook page.

“Due to continued violations of KARE 11’s news ethics and other policies, we have made the decision to part ways with Sven Sundgaard,” the posting read. “We hope you continue to turn to KARE 11 for your news, traffic, weather and more.”

John Remes, KARE president and general manager, said he would not be commenting beyond the public statement.

The exact reason for the departure is unclear, but the news personality triggered commentary on social media this past month when he reposted words from Minneapolis Rabbi Michael Adam Latz, who compared those protesting the recent economic shutdowns as “white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants.”

Sundgaard, who was born and raised in the Twin Cities, joined the station in 2006 after a stint in Duluth. His popularity extended beyond just the weather forecast as he hosted numerous fundraisers and graced several covers of Lavender, the local magazine that covers the GLBTA community.

@nealjustin