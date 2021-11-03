Introduction: The Wild at least temporarily halted one of those stretches for Minnesota sports teams with a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa. Perhaps just as important in that game: Kirill Kaprizov scored for the first time this season on his 32nd shot of the year. Minnesota is 6-3 on the season with just two goals combined from Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, which should mean better times area ahead when they get hot.

5:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show for an examination of the team's 3-3 start. The optimism that permeated the team after a win at Milwaukee has dissipated after home losses to Denver and Orlando. Minnesota's offense seems stuck in the mud, and the Wolves might not have D'Angelo Russell when they play the Clippers on Wednesday. That might actually improve the offense, though, based on how things have gone so far this year.

22:00: Atlanta won the World Series after being below .500 at the All-Star break. Should that give hope to the Twins that a turnaround is possible?

26:00: The Gophers are No. 20 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. While it will be tough for them to crack the Top 4 this year — or any year — thinking about a 12-team possible future playoff is a lot more manageable.

