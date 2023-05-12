A somber line of hundreds of mourners, many in uniform, made its way through the halls of Hudson High School on Friday morning to assemble in the school gymnasium for the noon funeral of St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin "Kaitie" R. Leising.

Leising, killed May 6 in the line of duty, was 29.

She leaves behind her wife Courtney and their 3 -month-old son, Syler.

Her casket sat at one end of the 3,000-seat gymnasium, a montage of photos from her life playing on a large video screen overhead. Her family stood to the side of the casket, hugging visitors one by one.

A Hudson/North Hudson Community Access Television livestream of the funeral can be watched here:

The 9 a.m. visitation and noon funeral were originally scheduled to be held in the school parking lot, but the likelihood of rain forced it inside.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies from across Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest came to the funeral, including a large group from the Pennington County, S.D., sheriff's office where Leising worked before moving to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office last year.

A law enforcement procession is scheduled to take her casket from the high school to a Baldwin, Wis., church after the funeral.

Leising's death was the third fatal shooting of an on-duty law enforcement officer in the western Wisconsin in a month.

On the night of her death, Leising responded to a call of a possible drunk driver stuck in a ditch near Glenwood City, about 60 miles east of the Twin Cities. Leising arrived and spoke with the driver, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, for about eight minutes. He then suddenly turned and fired a handgun, striking the deputy, investigators have said.

Leising returned fire, shooting three times, but Johnson ran away. His body was found later in a wooded area. He had a gunshot wound, and a handgun was found near his body, authorities said. Leising was taken to a nearby hospital and died there, authorities said.

This story will be updated throughout the afternoon.