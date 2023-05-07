A western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Saturday night, the third such on-duty shooting death of a law enforcement officer in the region in a month, officials said.

It happened near Glenwood City, Wis., about 6:15 p.m., according to a release from Wisconsin Department of Justice. The St. Croix County sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a possible drunken driver in a ditch reported shots being fired shortly after arriving, according to the statement.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital and died there, according to state officials.

"The involved individual fled and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound. There is no threat to the community," the Department of Justice said.

Little additional information was available early Sunday, but state traffic officials reported Wis. Hwy. 128 closed near Glenwood City at County Road G due to law enforcement activity.

The Justice Department said the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, with the help of numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

In April, two police officers were shot in killed in Barron County during a traffic stop in Cameron. Killed were officers Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department.

