Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich announced her retirement Tuesday, the second justice to do so in the past week and a decision that will give Gov. Tim Walz his fourth appointee to the seven-member court.

Late last week, Justice G. Barry Anderson announced that he would step down May 10. Anderson's leave was expected this year given that he will turn 70 in October, the mandatory retirement age for Minnesota judges.

Chutich, a veteran of the state Court of Appeals when Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her to the bench in 2016, was up for re-election this year. At 65, she could have served the bulk of another six-year term.

The recent departures put the court in a remarkable period of personnel if not ideological transition. When successors to Anderson and Chutich are sworn in, all seven justices will be appointees of two DFL governors.

Margaret Chutich was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to the Minnesota Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 2016.

Only one year into his second term, Walz will appoint two more justices. Walz appointees will become a majority on the court, although Minnesota's high court is not known for the sharp partisan divide in other courts such as the U.S. Supreme Court or the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

So far, Walz has overseen the historic elevation to Chief Justice of Natalie Hudson, a Black woman, to lead the judiciary. His other two appointees were white men, Justices Gordon Moore and Karl Procaccini.

In May 2020, Walz chose Moore, who was then a Nobles County judge based in Worthington.

Last fall, Walz chose Hudson to replace retiring Chief Justice Laurie Gildea as chief. He named his general counsel, Procaccini, as an associate justice. Procaccini is the first Muslim on the court.

Three of the remaining justices are Dayton appointees. He put on Hudson on the court as an associate justice in 2015. He also appointed Justices Anne McKeig and Paul Thissen.

Former Chief Justice Laurie Gildea and Anderson were appointed by Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty. Gildea announced her surprise retirement last summer and stepped down Oct. 1 when Hudson took the top spot.

Court appointees in Minnesota do not require Senate confirmation. The successors to Chutich and Anderson will be on the statewide ballot in 2026.

Peter Knapp, Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor, said the court turnover is unusual, but not unheard of. Almost two decades ago, Pawlenty appointees held a majority on the court.

"It will mean a lot less than folks think it will," Knapp said. That's because of Minnesota's merit-based selection process and the issues that land in front of the court, he said.

The Minnesota Supreme Court generally issues three out of four opinions without a dissent and that's held steady for years, Knapp said.

"I don't think we'll see profound changes," the professor said. "These are not activist judges."

He pointed to Moore, Walz's first appointee who now has a track record of three years on the court, as a solid, thoughtful justice.

Chutich and Anderson both came to the Supreme Court after years on the Court of Appeals.

Knapp said Chutich brought to the high court strong knowledge about how the branches of government work together while Anderson ensured a statewide approach to the law as well as a commitment to accessibility and public understanding.

"That court should not be a mystery to Minnesotans and he helped make it less so," Knapp said.

Chutich is half of a Twin Cities power couple. Her spouse is University of Minnesota Regent Dr. Penny Wheeler, the retired CEO of Allina Health. When she was appointed, Chutich was the first openly gay member of the court when Dayton named her to succeed Justice Wilhelmina Wright who went on the federal bench.

Chutich and her spouse experienced a heartbreaking loss in 2021 when their daughter Olivia Chutich died unexpectedly at age 21 outside her sorority house on a bitterly cold night at Iowa State University in Ames. She was found in the parking lot unresponsive the next morning.

"Our hearts are broken into millions of pieces at the loss of her," they wrote in her obituary. "As her mothers, we know that we were given the most precious of gifts for 21 years. We weren't perfect parents, and she wasn't a perfect child, but we were a perfect match. And what a love story it was."

Last September, Wheeler and Chutich returned to Iowa State for the first time since losing their daughter. Wheeler spoke to students about alcohol safety, emphasizing its life-threatening effects in the cold and the importance of dressing for the weather, according to a story in the Iowa State Daily.

"I will never forget what I asked the medical examiner after Olivia died," Wheeler said, according to the story. "I said 'OK, if it was spring, would she be here?' Yes, she would."

Chutich had been on the Court of Appeals for four years before going on the high court. She also was an assistant dean at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, deputy attorney general of the Law Enforcement Section in the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and assistant U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

A 1976 graduate of Anoka High School, Chutich lettered multiple times in tennis and basketball. She played basketball at Stanford before transferring to the University of Minnesota and playing tennis. She received her undergraduate degree from the U and her law degree from the University of Michigan.