Judge insists that despite hitting .395 with 18 homers, he doesn't 'feel too great at the plate'

DENVER — Aaron Judge insisted he doesn't pay too much attention to his numbers, which, for the record, are eye-opening — .395 average with 18 homers and 46 RBIs.
Even more, the New York Yankees slugger hinted he's not as locked in as one might think.
''I don't feel too great at the plate,'' Judge said after New York's 13-1 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies on Saturday. ''Always a work in progress.''
Now that's a scary thought.
After all, he's flirting with .400 well into May.
He has certainly taken a liking to Coors Field in his first regular-season visit this weekend, homering in back-to-back games.
''The stadium is great," Judge said. ''Fans always show up in numbers and it's a packed house.''
For the last two days, that's largely because of Judge, whose No. 99 jersey was quite popular around the park. He also drew the loudest cheers — and boos, when the Rockies intentionally walked him during a 10-run fifth inning. It was just his ninth intentional walk of the season.