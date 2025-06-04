Harper homers in return, Turner goes deep twice as Phillies use 6-run 1st to beat Blue Jays 8-3

Bryce Harper homered in his first at-bat following a five-game absence, Trea Turner went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays that ended a four-game skid.