Harper homers in return, Turner goes deep twice as Phillies use 6-run 1st to beat Blue Jays 8-3

TORONTO — Bryce Harper homered in his first at-bat following a five-game absence, Trea Turner went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays that ended a four-game skid.
Harper was back in action after being sidelined with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch. The Phillies went 1-4 without the slugger and fell out of first place in the NL East.
Against the Blue Jays, Harper went 1 for 3 with two walks and scored twice.
Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (5-1) allowed one run in six innings to win for the first time since May 7.
Addison Barger hit a two-run home run off Maz Lazar, and Davis Schneider hit a solo shot off Sánchez, but Toronto had its five-game winning streak halted.
Barger has homered in four straight games, raising his season total to six.
Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (2-7) matched a career-worst by allowing seven runs, six earned, in 1 2/3 innings.
Bryson Stott drew a leadoff walk and Turner followed with a two-run homer. Harper piled on with a 394-foot drive, his ninth. It was the third time the Phillies have hit back-to-back homers.