The judge in the Derek Chauvin murder trial has found there are "beyond a reasonable doubt" aggravating factors in connection with the killing of George Floyd last year that clear the way to sentence the fired Minneapolis police officer to a term above state guidelines.

In a ruling filed Wednesday morning, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill cited four aggravating factors that will be considered when he sentences Chauvin on June 25.

The factors cited by Cahill are that Chauvin "abused a position of trust and authority" as a police officer, that he "treated George Floyd with particular cruelty," that children were present when Floyd was pinned to the pavement at 38th and Chicago for more than 9 minutes until he died, and that he committed the crime with "active participation" of others, namely three fellow officers.

Chauvin was convicted three weeks ago on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Defense attorney Eric Nelson declined to comment about Cahill's rulings.

Regarding abuse of trust and authority, the judge wrote, "The prolonged use of this technique was particularly egregious in that George Floyd made it clear he was unable to breathe and expressed the view that he was dying as a result of the officers' restraint."

As far as his treatment of Floyd, Cahill explained, "The slow death of George Floyd occurring over approximately six minutes of his positional asphyxia was particularly cruel in that Mr. Floyd was begging for his life and obviously terrified by the knowledge that he was likely to die but during which the Defendant objectively remained indifferent to Mr. Floyd's pleas."

Not proven as an aggravating factor was that Floyd was "particularly vulnerable," because although he was handcuffed, he was able to resist arrest before he was placed in the prone position, nor was his drug intoxication a factor.

"Restraining George Floyd in the prone position with the weight of three police officers on him for a prolonged period did not create a vulnerability that was exploited to cause death," Cahill wrote. "It was the actual mechanism causing death."

Now that Cahill accepts the prosecution's contention that aggravating factors should be applied at sentencing, the maximum term the 45-year-old Chauvin could receive would be 30 years, according to Ted Sampsell-Jones, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law and an appellate criminal defense attorney. The first 20 years would be served in prison and the balance on supervised release, if Chauvin qualifies.

Chauvin had also been out on bond during his trial. But upon the jurors finding him guilty, Chauvin had his bond revoked, and is in the Oak Park Heights Prison until sentencing.

Fellow fired officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are scheduled to be tried Aug. 23 for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. All three are out on bond.

