Mark Contreras went 4-for-5 and Chris Williams drove in four runs to lead the St. Paul Saints to a 10-6 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at CHS Field.
Contreras' RBI double in the Saints' three-run sixth inning broke a 6-6 tie.
Williams' home run in the first inning gave the Saints a 3-0 lead.
The Saints stole fives bases, including three by Michael Helman and one by newcomer Billy Hamilton, who had a walk and a double and scored two runs from the leadoff spot.
Josh Winder got the start for the Saints, giving up two runs on four hits in four innings. He was followed by five relievers.
Six Omaha pitchers walked eight batters.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Snell's strong outing, Grisham's HR lead Padres past Giants
Blake Snell allowed four hits over six innings and Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Gophers
U among favorites to get 7-foot California shot-blocking standout
Dennis Evans is a five-star prospect who once blocked 16 shots in a game. He's turned down prep school offers to play his senior year at his hometown high school.
Twins
Gordon's grand slam highlights Twins' 10-5 victory over Red Sox
Nick Gordon's fifth-inning grand slam capped a stellar six-RBI day for the utility man, helping the Twins to a fifth consecutive victory.
Twins
Neal: It won't be easy for Twins to catch Guardians in AL Central race
The Twins are hot, but they've been inconsistent, they face a tough schedule and they are missing key parts.
Vikings
Reusse: Marshall's Lance is rare first-round NFL pick from Minnesota
Minnesota high school football players, especially quarterbacks, rarely get drafted as high as No. 3 overall. The 49ers' Trey Lance has a chance to make us all proud.