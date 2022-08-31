Mark Contreras went 4-for-5 and Chris Williams drove in four runs to lead the St. Paul Saints to a 10-6 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at CHS Field.

Contreras' RBI double in the Saints' three-run sixth inning broke a 6-6 tie.

Williams' home run in the first inning gave the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The Saints stole fives bases, including three by Michael Helman and one by newcomer Billy Hamilton, who had a walk and a double and scored two runs from the leadoff spot.

Josh Winder got the start for the Saints, giving up two runs on four hits in four innings. He was followed by five relievers.

Six Omaha pitchers walked eight batters.