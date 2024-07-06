It's rare to see a hitter receive a standing ovation after flying out to left field — and Jose Miranda received two of them in the sixth inning Saturday.

Miranda was the first player in 72 years to record a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats, matching an MLB record with Walt "Moose" Dropo (1952), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Johnny "Noisy" Kling (1902).

It was a streak that stretched across four games. Miranda reached base in 13 straight plate appearances, the longest streak since Kevin Youkilis in 2009. Facing Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown four times, he was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the first inning Saturday before he hit an RBI single to center in the second inning and he singled again in the fourth inning.

The Target Field crowd groaned when Miranda lined a pitch foul by a few feet near the first-base line in the sixth inning. Two pitches later, the streak ended with a flyout. Miranda waved to the crowd during his first ovation and Carlos Correa gave him a side hug.

"Pretty unfathomable," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday. "It's hard to do in Little League or playing video games, and he's doing it on a major league field right now."

Miranda compiled his 12 hits against eight different pitchers. He sprayed hits to all parts of the field. Pablo López remarked how comfortable Miranda looks in the batter's box. Some hitters foul a pitch, and they have a look on their face like they just missed their pitch.

"He's been hitting everything," López said. "On pitches that are away from him, he shoots them to the opposite side. Pitches close to him, he pulls for extra-base hits. He's on everything. Good contact after good contact."

Miranda raised his batting average from .294 to .329 in four games during the historic streak.

"Probably one of the most interesting parts about it, these are all very good swings," Baldelli said. "We're not talking about a guy that rolled 77 sevens in a row and got a bunch of seeing-eye singles, softly hit balls."

Two years ago, when the Twins sought pitching at the trade deadline, Correa said Miranda should be untouchable in trade talks.

"I'm glad he's making me feel like I know a little bit about baseball," said a smiling Correa.

Miranda had his 2023 season derailed by a spring training shoulder injury, which eventually required surgery in October to remove scar tissue around his rotator cuff. The Twins thought he might be limited to first base and designated hitter as he slipped down the organizational depth chart. He started the season in the minor leagues.

Correa never wavered about the potential he saw in Miranda, a fellow Puerto Rican. They often talk hitting as two righthanded batters with a similar swing profile. The key for Miranda, Correa said, was not chasing pitches out of the strike zone.

"To see him flourish and become the man and the guy that he's become in the lineup, it's unreal," Correa said. "I'm very proud of all the work he's put in, all the rehab he had to go through last year when people were not believing in his potential and I still was."