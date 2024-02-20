MUSIC

Jon Batiste

He showed his versatility during his eight years as bandleader on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." He showed his funky New Orleans soulfulness on "We Are," which earned the Grammy for album of the year, and he picked up an Oscar for co-composing the score of "Soul." In 2023, Batiste bounced back with the wildly eclectic "World Music Radio" and the documentary "American Symphony" (which has earned him another Oscar nom, with co-writer Dan Wilson of Semisonic fame). Batiste, who appeared in St. Paul as a guest host on radio's "Live From Here," will make his local headline debut — and he requested to do it at Minneapolis' landmark music venue. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 710 1st Av. N., Mpls., $49.50 and up, axs.com)

JON BREAM

BeauSoleil

No band is as synonymous with its genre as this one is to Cajun music. That's been true for many of the 50 years that the group is celebrating this year. After a big silver anniversary bash with current and past members earlier this month in their hometown of (where else?) Lafayette, La., leader/fiddler Michael Doucet and his swinging dance band are taking the party on the road to many of their favorite destinations before their usual return home for Jazz Fest. Their long Twin Cities ties include frequent "A Prairie Home Companion" appearances. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $30-$50, theparkwaytheater.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Jamecia Bennett

She has lit up the Ordway as lead singer of the Grammy-winning Sounds of Blackness and as Mrs. Potts in a production of "Beauty and the Beast." Now Bennett will be front and center at downtown St. Paul's posh concert hall for her jazz, blues and R&B revue. Expect the sparkling singer to put her touch on standards, maybe offer a little Sister Rosetta Tharpe as well as some originals. Bennett is one of the Twin Cities' most electrifying live performers — a wondrous, showy force with a big voice, big presence, big personality and always lots of bling. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $32-$61, Ordway.org)

J.B.

Maddie Zahm

After forgetting the words to a Pink song to get voted off "American Idol" in 2018, this Idaho-raised singer/songwriter has made other "Idol" finalists green with envy. She has earned 3 billion TikTok views and lots of press with her heart-tugging song "Fat Funny Friend," which chronicled her personal experience with weight loss. That led to a record deal and October's release of her dramatic debut album, "Now That I've Been Honest." To top it all off, Pink also invited her to open for her in London's Hyde Park last summer. (8 p.m. Tue., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $45, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Orchestra

Osmo Vänskä returns to the podium he occupied for 19 years to conduct two new pieces and two concertos for an instrument too seldom in the spotlight. In addition to a U.S. premiere by Sweden's Anders Hillborg and a 2023 work by American composer Kevin Puts, the young and virtuosic bassist Nina Bernat will solo on concertos from Italian romantic Giovanni Bottesini and 20th-century Estonian composer Eduard Tubin. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $10-$106, ages 6 to 18 free, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Cantus and the Canadian Brass

Sunday might be the Twin Cities' best day for classical concerts since before the pandemic, so there are plenty of other options if you have trouble snaring a ticket to this inspired pairing of our foremost low-voiced singing group and the world's most popular brass quintet. The Canadian Brass has been around for 54 years and released 96 albums, several hitting the top of the classical charts. Hearing them tackle centuries of repertoire in combination with Cantus should be ear-opening. (3 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $38-$113, 651-224-4222 or ordway.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Clue'

First it was a Hasbro board game, then a 1985 Paramount film, and now it's a cheeky theatrical comedy set at Boddy Manor. Get ready for a comic serving of murder as suspicion is cast on Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard and a slew of other colorfully named characters. Casey Hushion's production launches its national tour in Minneapolis. (Feb. 27-March 3. 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $35-$109, Hennepintheatretrust.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Wine in the Wilderness'

When Alice Childress' "Trouble in Mind" bowed on Broadway in 2021, the production offered bittersweet redress for a formidable playwright whose body of work has been overlooked. Penumbra Theatre continues to help right that history with this production of her play that's about an artist and his recently met muse in 1964 Harlem against a backdrop of civil unrest. Penumbra founder Lou Bellamy reunites with longtime design partner Seitu Jones and company member James Craven for the production. The cast also includes Nubia Monks and Penumbra newcomer La'Tevin Alexander. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Ends March 17. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul, $45. 651-224-3180, penumbratheatre.org)

R.P.

'Hells Canyon'

In this new horror-thriller by Los Angeles-based playwright and screenwriter Keiko Green, five friends escape for a weekend at a remote mountain cabin in Oregon. The group includes Ariel, who is seven months pregnant. As dark forces press in on their door, a mix of resentments, inherited trauma and issues around surrogacy surface. Katie Bradley directs this world premiere for Theatre Mu that stars Kaitlyn Cheng, Ryan Colbert and Becca Hart. (Feb. 24-March 17, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., $45-$60 or pay-as-you-can, theatermu.org)

R.P.

'Letters Aloud'

The sting is in the zing. Andy Warhol's paintings may go for goo gobs of moolah today, but he, like all artists, endured his share of rejections. Ditto Sidney Poitier, who once sought to borrow a C-note from FDR. Minnesota Public Radio host Angela Davis lends her voice and wit to the O'Shaughnessy Auditorium's program of rejection letters. (7:30 p.m. Sat., O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $5-$33. 651-690-6700 or oshag.stkate.edu)

R.P.

DANCE

'Jazba 2024′

The stakes are high and the competition fierce in this 10th annual intercollegiate Bollywood fusion dance-off. Teams from colleges and universities around the United States show their moves in performances that mash traditional Indian styles like kathak and bharatanatyam with hip-hop, contemporary and pop. Hosted by Jazba Entertainment, whose name stems from the Hindi-Urdu word meaning passion, the event gives the young teams a chance to earn points toward "Legends," hosted by the Desi Dance Network. Proceeds go toward Women in Need, a nonprofit based in Nagpur, India, which supports women with illnesses, facing violence and living in poverty, and more. (6 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., $15-$30, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

'Together to Gather'

More than 20 artists investigate the table as a site of gathering and connection. What does it mean to sit alone at the table and contemplate or to be with others, or to just peer into the house and spot an empty table? Notable artists in the show include Dawoud Bey, Pao Houa Her, Laura Letinsky, Gordon Parks and Alec Soth. (Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. and by appt., Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls., free, 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)

ALICIA ELER

'Say No to War'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, so does the exhibition "Say No to War: Political Cartoons by Ukrainian and Russian Artists." Now in its fourth iteration, the exhibition, organized with Minnesota artist Andrey Feldshteyn, includes powerful commentary. In Vladimir Kazanevsky's cartoon, a soldier cries but his tears turn to bombs. The show was launched in February 2022 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Ongoing. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun., Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., $5-$15, free for ages 13 and under, 612-821-9045 or tmora.org)

A.E.

FAMILY

Minneapolis Home + Garden Show

This year is the 90th anniversary for the expo that helps homeowners take their homes from drab to fab. HGTV celebrity appearances include Dave and Jenny Marrs from "Fixer to Fabulous" and "Renovation Island's "Bryan Baeumler. Throughout the event, walk through feature gardens with the theme "Minnesota Backyard Party." Guests can meet more than 600 exhibitors on hand to help coordinate renovations and home upgrades, design your own flower arrangements at a make-and-take station and view the 1,200-square-foot Idea Home. New this year is the Design Center that offers one-on-one meetups with the experts responsible for the Idea Home. Also new is the Living Wall, a display of houseplants, and Tomorrow's Designer Showcase, a display of unique chairs designed and created by students at Dunwoody College of Technology. Noon-8 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., $10-$15, Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. homeandgardenshow.com)

MELISSA WALKER