John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

He burst to fame playing the floppy-haired, lanky Jim on the U.S. version of the mockumentary ''The Office,'' and transitioned into the clean-cut, muscular action star on Amazon's ''Jack Ryan,'' playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck on the big screen. He also co-wrote, directed and starred in ''A Quiet Place,'' which has grown into a three-film franchise, and created the short-lived but immensely popular pandemic-era webseries ''Some Good News.''