"The Kelly Clarkson Show" celebrated baseball's Opening Day with Twins legend Joe Mauer, who appeared alongside KSTP-TV sports anchor Joe Schmit.

The local celebrities spoke via video from the Twin Cities about their collaboration "The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story," a children's book about how the retired catcher befriended overlooked classmates in elementary school. Mauer will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21.

The two-minute chat came at the very end of Thursday's episode with no announcement ahead of time.

Mauer's "cameo" was overshadowed by an appearance from another famous catcher. Mike Piazza stopped by the studio to surprise a 10-year-old New York Mets superfan. The episode also featured Ricky Martin and Rebecca Hall.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs at 2 p.m. weekdays on KSTP, Ch. 5.




