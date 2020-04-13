“Here comes Diggins!” Walking down the aisle.

Jessie Diggins, the Olympic champion cross-country skier from Afton, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wade Poplawski on Sunday morning.

“I haven’t stopped smiling!!” she posted to Instagram, the caption accompanying three photos of Diggins and Poplawski hiking as Diggins shows off a ring on her left hand. Poplawski proposed on Saturday. “Yesterday was the best day ever!!” Diggins wrote.

The 28-year-old Diggins rose to fame when she paired with Kikkan Randall to claim a gold medal in the team sprint event at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. It was the United States’ first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing, a victory rung in by the “Here comes Diggins!” call by Duluth’s Chad Salmela for NBC.

Diggins’ World Cup season was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, including wiping out a race that had been scheduled for Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis last month. Diggins still made it back to Theodore Wirth to ski with local high schoolers.

She also has been promoting her autobiography, “Brave Enough,” recently telling the Star Tribune, “It’s been incredibly uplifting to hear readers responses to the book and see how it’s given people something to do while at home with more downtime. So I hope that this book leaves people excited and inspired to get outside and get moving once it’s safe to do so.”

Poplawski, 33, was a college hockey defenseman for Colgate from 2007 to 2011 and briefly played in the minor leagues. A native of Winnipeg, he now works as a fixed income trader in Boston. His father, Joe, is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, having caught 549 passes for 8,341 yards and 48 touchdowns in 129 games for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1978 to 1986.