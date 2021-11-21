SUNRISE, FLA. – The speed and skill shouldn't have surprised the Wild.

Plenty of teams present that combination, a style that's also become more associated with the Wild as its lineup has gotten younger.

But complement those elements with a mean streak, and that's the Panthers — the best team in the NHL.

This unique blend of goals and grit stumped the Wild 5-4 on Saturday at FLA Live Arena and continued Florida's domination at home where the Panthers are a perfect 10-0.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky improved to 8-0 on the season and 6-0 on home ice, turning aside 34 shots from the Wild.

In front of him, Frank Vatrano supplied two goals and an assist while also providing a physical edge to embody the essence of what makes Florida a challenge for opponents, which is reinforced by their NHL-leading 29 points.

The Wild was introduced to this pedigree early, with the Panthers racking up almost as many hits (14) as shots (15) in the first period.

Although the Wild came close to matching Florida's physicality (11 hits), it fell way behind in shots (five) and that was reflected in the score.

Not long after Vatrano leveled the Wild's Dmitry Kulikov, his stretch pass found Aaron Ekblad and Ekblad handed off to a wide-open Owen Tippett for a backhand shot by goalie Cam Talbot with 2 minutes, 15 seconds to go in the period. Tippett was left all alone after two Wild defensemen sandwiched Ekblad, who still managed to get the pass away.

To make matters worse for the Wild, captain Jared Spurgeon didn't finish the first period.

He left with a lower-body injury and did not return. That left the Wild with only five defensemen, and they faced a tough workload.

At 8:23 of the second period, Vatrano scored his first of the game when he kept the shot on a 2-on-1 rush — sending the puck top shelf by Talbot's blocker.

The Wild did answer back, on the power play just 3:23 later, when Joel Eriksson Ek directed in a Mats Zuccarello pass. Zuccarello is up to four points in his last two games and six over his past seven.

As for Eriksson Ek, he's on a season-high three-game point streak. His goal snapped a 0-for-13 drought for the power play, which went 1-for-2. The Panthers were 0-for-1.

But Florida went back up by two goals soon after Eriksson Ek scored.

This time, Vatrano poked in the rebound off a Gustav Forsling shot, a puck that dropped behind Talbot in the crease for a tap-in by Vatrano at 14:50 of the second. Talbot finished with 32 saves.

Before the period ended, the Wild had a few looks to move closer.

Kevin Fiala had a breakaway stopped by Bobrovsky and then another shot blocked on the same shift; he also tried for a wrap-around but couldn't convert.

The Wild finally flung a puck by Bobrovsky only 1:55 into the third period, and it was fellow Russian Kirill Kaprizov who capitalized.

He got loose in the Panthers' end and wired the puck by Bobrovsky for his second goal in as many games. With his assist on Eriksson Ek's goal, Kaprizov has six points over his last two games and 11 during the past nine.

His leads the Wild in points (17) and with four multi-point games.

Like in the second, though, Florida delivered a response.

Carter Verhaeghe flipped the puck by Talbot at 5:42 to reinstate a two-goal lead for the Panthers. Ekblad picked up his second assist of the night on the play.

In all 10 of Florida's home games, the team has posted at least four goals.

Late in the third, Marcus Foligno scored while Talbot was on the bench for an extra attacker with 46 seconds to go in the third period. The Panthers' Sam Bennett had an empty-net goal nine seconds after that, but the Wild still ended up down only a goal after a deflection by Ryan Hartman with nine seconds remaining.