Jailed leader of a prominent election watchdog is on trial in Russia

Golos is an independent watchdog that monitors for and exposes violations in every major election in Russia. It was founded in 2000 and has since played a key role in independent monitoring of elections in Russia. Over the years, it has faced mounting pressure from the authorities. In 2013, the group was designated as a ''foreign agent'' — a label that implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations. Three years later, it was liquidated as a non-governmental organization by Russia's Justice Ministry.