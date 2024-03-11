Jackie Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville, who won the Class 2A all-around championship this season, is the first Miss Minnesota Gymnastics.

The honor is new, a product of 2023-24 being the 50th season of high school girls gymnastics in Minnesota. To note the milestone, the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association (MGGCA) awarded its first Miss Minnesota Gymnastics honor.

The finalists was selected based on highest overall All-State Elite averages, which are determined by the average of a gymnast's top five all-around performances throughout the regular season.

Class 1A All-State Elite honorees were Lauren Hansen, Monticello; Hali Bullerman, Worthington; Avery McAllister, Perham; Lyndi Koosman, Willmar; and Dakota Esget, North Branch. Esget was the Class 1A all-around state champion,

Class 2A All-State Elite winners were Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall; Annabelle Speers, Hopkins; Autumn Schmidt, Lakeville South; Piper Keith, Lakeville South; and Bergeron.

Bergeron won the Class 2A all-around championship with a score of 38.35. She scored 9.7 in winning the floor exercise, 9.8 in winning the vault and 9.625 in winning the balance beam. An 11th-place result on the uneven bars was all that kept her from a sweep.







