St. Michael-Albertville senior Jackie Bergeron did not waste a moment in her pursuit of the Class 2A all-around championship Saturday at the gymnastics state meet, putting up a meet-winning 9.7 on the floor exercise to kick off the evening. The lead was hers for the entire meet thereafter, en route to a winning all-around score of 38.35.

Forest Lake's Anna Philipson was second with a 38.15 and Cretin-Derham Hall's Delaney Cunnington third at 37.9.

Bergeron was among the favorites going into the meet, having won all four events in the Section 5 meet.

She had been a state tournament regular before this season, but before Saturday, state championship hardware had eluded her.

Bergeron showed such control of the meet that even finishing on the balance beam, the Bermuda Triangle of events, didn't faze her. She concluded her evening in style, showing complete control and never wavering, securing the balance beam title with a meet-best score of 9.625.

In between, Bergeron added vault to her evening of championships with a 9.8 score. An 11th-place result on bars was the only thing keeping her from a sweep.

Her coach, Heather Dietrich Feigum, said before the meet that Bergeron's primary focus was never winning but instead was always to perform to the level she expects of herself.

"Jackie likes to win titles, but her motivation has less to do with winning over the competition and more to do with her goals to level herself up," Dietrich Feigum said. "Jackie's motivation is bigger than just competing formidable competition — Jackie likes to excel."

The one event Bergeron didn't win went to Cunnington, who took first place on the uneven bars with a 9.725.