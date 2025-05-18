Italy's Meloni scores diplomatic win as 'bridge builder' by bringing US and EU to the same table

ROME — Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni hosted a key trilateral meeting in Rome on Sunday, bringing U.S. Vice President JD Vance and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the same table, hoping to usher in what she said could be a ''new beginning.''
It was a diplomatic score for Meloni, who has been touted as a potential bridge-builder with the Trump administration, but so far had been unable to provide decisive breakthroughs amid increasingly strained relations with her main European partners.
''I am very proud to host two of the leaders of the EU and the U.S. to start a dialogue,'' Meloni told the press ahead of the trilateral meeting, while sitting at a round table with her counterparts. The Italian premier recalled that she had proposed such an initiative a month earlier in the U.S. capital when she met President Donald Trump at the White House.
''I hope that today can be a first meeting and a new beginning,'' Meloni said, noting that ''for trade matters'' the competence belonged to the EU Commission, but Rome's role was linked to ''the need and the desire to promote dialogue.''
Vance stressed that Meloni had become ''a good friend,'' acknowledging her will to act as ''a bridge builder between Europe and the United States,'' a role that both him and Trump supported.
Vance also admitted that the U.S. and the EU kept ''some disagreements, as friends sometimes have, for example on tariffs, but we also have many things on which we agree.''
Von der Leyen responded she hoped that, on the trade issues, the EU and the U.S. could reach ''an agreement that is good for both sides," stressing that the two partners have the largest trade exchange in the world.
Addressing the Ukrainian conflict, the EU leader noted that ''what unites us on Ukraine is the pursuit of a just and lasting peace,'' thanking the U.S. for its strong commitment in trying to stop the war.