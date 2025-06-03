Spanish government says housing market is not a 'free for all' after recent crackdown on Airbnb

MADRID — Spain's government wanted to send a message last month with its crackdown on Airbnb: that the Spanish economy and its housing market, in particular, are not a ''free for all" that value profits over the rule of law, a minister said on Tuesday.
The Spanish government ordered Airbnb to remove almost 66,000 holiday rentals from the platform which it said had violated local rules by failing to list license numbers, listing the wrong license number or not specifying who the apartment's owner was. Airbnb is appealing the move.
Spain is one of the world's most visited countries. Last year, the Southern European nation of 49 million received a record 94 million international visitors.
Tourism has surged to unprecedented levels in recent years. But a housing affordability problem in Spain that is particularly acute in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona has led to growing antagonism against short-term holiday rentals, of which Airbnb is perhaps the best-known and most visible actor.
The Spanish government says the two are related: the rise of Airbnb and other short-term rental companies, and rising rents and housing costs.
''Obviously there is a correlation between these two facts,'' Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy told The Associated Press. ''It's not a linear relation, it's not the only factor affecting it, there are many others, but it is obviously one of the elements that is contributing.''
A recent Bank of Spain report said the country has a shortfall of 450,000 homes. In the tourist hot spots of the Canary and Balearic Islands, half the housing stock is tourist accommodations or are properties owned by nonresidents, the report said.
''Tourism is for sure a vital part of the Spanish economy. It's a strategic and very important sector. But as in every other economic activity, it must be conducted in a sustainable way," Bustinduy said. ''It cannot jeopardize the constitutional rights of the Spanish people. Their right to housing, but also their right to well-being.''