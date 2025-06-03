Soon after DWI bust, extremely drunk driver hits MSP shuttle and injures 6, charges say

Less than two weeks after being caught driving drunk, a man was extremely intoxicated when he crashed head-on into a Twin Cities airport shuttle and left six people injured including two youngsters in his pickup, according to charges.
Michael John Tindal, 33, of Austin, Minn., was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with four counts of criminal vehicular operation, two counts of child endangerment and one count of drunken driving in connection with the high-speed collision on Jan. 30 — his birthday — on 34th Avenue S. near Interstate 494 in Bloomington.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Tindal’s arrest.
A law enforcement test of Tindal’s degree of intoxication found his blood alcohol content soon after the collision was 0.281%, more than 3½ times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the charges read.
Four people in the shuttle all suffered broken bones and other injuries, according to the criminal complaint. The most seriously injured passenger was found unconscious by police with a traumatic brain injury, the complaint noted.
In the pickup with Tindal were a 6-year-old nephew and a 3-year-old niece. The boy had a cut lip and glass shards in his hair, while the girl has “seat belt burns” on her neck and chest, the complaint read.
According to the charges:
Airport Police officers arrived at the scene and saw the pickup and the shuttle with severe-front end damage. Officers saw Tindal in the front seat smelling of alcohol. Inside the vehicle were six empty 16-ounce beer cans, one partly empty 12-ounce beer can, and two wine bottles. One was full and the other empty.