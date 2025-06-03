Your ultimate guide to eating and drinking in downtown St. Paul

Welcome back to St. Paul. Whether you’re a returning office worker or heading to a show at Fitz, Orpheum or Xcel Energy or the Children’s or Science museums, there are still plenty of reasons to visit downtown, including planning a trip entirely around the food scene.
While there have been plenty of headlines about downtown’s shortcomings, there’s a lot cooking in and around the area. (There is that zone of not much between Rice Park and Lowertown, but that’s also part of the evolution of the city.) There has been a major evolution since the pandemic, but many restaurants, coffee shops and bars have persevered, and new faces and spaces have emerged.
See for yourself. Grab a friend — and your passports if you’ve got a Minneapolis zip code — and reacquaint yourself with the tastiness of the Saintly City.
DOWNTOWN PROPER
HepCat Coffee
A coffee shop and bakery at the base of the Osborn370 Plaza is a popular weekday morning stop before heading to the office or a nice place to plan an offsite meeting that includes sweet pastry snacks. Order online for speedy pickups of salted chocolate chip cookies, tarragon chicken salad croissants or the pasta salad of the day. Breakfast, lunch
370 N. Wabasha St., hepcatcoffee.com
Afro Deli
A cup of Somali tea, deeply aromatic and packed with caffeine, is an instant day brightener, but Afro Deli serves the downtown neighborhood all day long. From crispy sambusas to creamy chicken fantastic, there are plenty of reasons to stop by this deli. Grab something quick, or settle in to enjoy the hearty fare. Breakfast, lunch
5 W. 7th Place, afrodeli.com