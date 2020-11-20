DULUTH – As holiday plans are derailed by the pandemic, maybe this is the year to perfect that home-smoked turducken.

Or maybe, have someone else tackle the feast that is Thanksgiving.

It is a mayor-endorsed strategy, after all.

“I know you’ve been doing it all along this year, but now more than ever, please help support our local businesses,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said after the state’s new business restrictions were announced Wednesday. “If you are able, order carry out from a local restaurant, shop curbside or safely inside at local retail.”

Here are a handful of options still offering Thanksgiving orders in the Twin Ports.

Bridgeman’s

Cost: $11.99

What you get: A meal for one made of freshly baked turkey, a slice of sourdough bread, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, roasted carrots, cranberries and dessert. And a warm feeling knowing all income from the special goes to the diner’s staff.

MidCoast Catering Co.

Cost: $60+

What you get: A meal for four featuring turkey and gravy, two sides and rolls from the folks behind the Rambler food truck. Add a Pumpkin Cheesecake for $35 or a Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie for $20 — or you know what, both — and be sure to order before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Jamrock Cultural Restaurant

Cost: $150

What you get: A 14-16 pound jerk-fried turkey with a bottle of jerk sauce, half a pan of smoked Gouda mac and cheese and a Jamaica rum cake. Or just get the turkey and sauce for $75. Order by Monday and feel free to send leftovers to your favorite local journalist.

Buffalo House

Cost: $70

What you get: Feed four or five folks with six pounds of turkey, three pounds of mashed potatoes, two pounds of stuffing, two pounds of gravy, a pound of corn, rolls, desserts and a lovely drive out to the trailside destination to pick up your feast. Order by noon on Tuesday.

Restaurant 301

Cost: $144+

What you get: The recently renovated eatery at the Sheraton Duluth Hotel is offering “classic holiday favorites with a delectable twist,” which includes a turkey, apple sausage stuffing, pumpkin quinoa salad, cranberry pineapple relish and so much more. Order by 5 p.m. Monday.

Crooked Pint and Green Mill

Cost: $80

What you get: A heat-and-eat classic Thanksgiving dinner spread — plus mac’n’cheese, why not — that serves 4-6. Order by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Last call: Friday is the last day to order from Barker’s Island, Pickwick and New Scenic.