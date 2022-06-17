Mainly Sunny Saturday - Still In The 80s

Forecast loop: 7 AM to 7 PM Saturday

As we head through Saturday, we will be watching the potential of a batch of showers and storms working east/southeast across the state. The best chance of storms will mainly be to the north of the Twin Cities, however, if we did see rain in the metro it would be in the midday/afternoon hours.

The highest odd of that isolated shower or storm here in the metro would be during the midday/afternoon hours, but again there might be a slightly better chance of seeing a few drops of rain as you head into northern Minnesota. Morning temperatures on Saturday will start off in the low 60s, climbing to the low 80s for highs under mostly sunny skies.

We'll keep an eye on that isolated storm chance across central and northern Minnesota Saturday, sliding east/southeast through the day. Otherwise mostly sunny skies to a mix of sun and clouds are expected. While most areas will climb into the 70s and 80s, we will watch the potential of a few 90s in southwest Minnesota. Meanwhile, a breeze off Lake Superior will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s along the North Shore.

_______________________________________________

Hot For Father's Day Sunday

A sunny and steamy Father's Day is ahead for Sunday in the Twin Cities, with afternoon highs for outdoor activities topping off in the mid-90s with heat index values approaching 100F.

_______________________________________________

Heat Blast Sunday And Monday

We continue to watch a push of hot air moving across much of the state as we head into Father's Day Sunday and into Monday, with highs at least in the 90s and potentially topping 100F in parts of southern Minnesota. We will start to see temperatures decreasing heading into the middle of the week.

This blast of heat could bring record highs to the region, with the highest odds out toward the Red River Valley on Sunday before spreading east (including the Twin Cities) on Monday.

Meanwhile, overnight lows will also remain quite warm across the region - at least in the 70s, but potentially not dropping below 80F here in the metro Monday and Tuesday morning.

I can't stress this enough - we will be watching for the threat of heat illnesses this weekend into next week with this extended stretch of dangerous heat and humidity across the region. Make sure you are staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks if you are outside, and checking up on vulnerable groups.

_______________________________________________

Coming Up: Taste of Mid-July in Mid-June

By Paul Douglas

The Dog Days of June? Sure looks like it. In an increasingly all-or-nothing atmosphere, April's irritating chill is giving way to a conga-line of hot fronts. Until further notice the new definition of "cool front" is 80s.

Soak up a relatively comfortable Saturday with blue sky, low 80s and reasonable dew points in the 50s. An Excessive Heat Watch is posted from noon Sunday into Monday, when sizzling temperatures in the upper 90s will combine with a drippy dew point near 70F to create a Heat Index of 100-105F. Visiting Floridians will feel right at home with swamp-like conditions Monday afternoon.

We've been through this drill before, but keep an eye on older friends, family (and complete strangers) Monday. The risk of heat exhaustion and sometimes fatal heat stroke will be significant. Make sure pets have extra water and bring them inside during the heat of the day.

Models hint at 6 days of 90s next week. I'm not complaining (yet). We spend half the year shivering. Bring on the lake-worthy hot fronts!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Sunny, still comfortable. Wake up 63. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Overheated dads. Hot sunshine. Wake up 70. High 92. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Heat Watch. Sizzling. Feels like 105F. Wake up 78. High 97. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sticky sun, still stinking hot. Wake up 77. High 93. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, more comfortable. Wake up 68. High 87. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun, a bit sweaty. Wake up 69. High 91. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Looks like a real summer. Still hot. Wake up 73. High 94. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 18th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 36 minutes, and 35 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 13 seconds

*Day With Most Daylight: June 20 - June 21 (15 hours, 36 minutes, 50 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 6 AM?: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Latest Sunset?: June 20 - July 2 (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 18th

1939: A deadly tornado hits Anoka. 9 fatalities and over 200 injuries are reported.

1850: Territorial Governor Ramsey reports that about halfway between Ft. Ripley and Ft. Snelling on the Mississippi a severe hail storm occurred in the evening. One or two hailstones picked up were as large as hen's eggs and he thought he saw one about the size of a 'musket ball.'

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, we'll be watching monsoonal showers and storms in the Southwest, rain and higher elevation snow in the Northwest, a few scattered storms in the Upper Midwest, storm chances ahead of a cold front in the Deep South, and some rain in northern New England. Some record highs will be possible in the Northern Plains and the Southeast.

Some of the heaviest rain through Sunday evening will fall in the Four Corners region due to that monsoonal moisture in place. Other areas of heavier rain will fall across Florida, northern Missouri, and northern New England.

_______________________________________________

Yellowstone's historic flooding is an insurance nightmare

More from Axios: "In the counties most devastated by this week's historic flooding in and around Yellowstone National Park, only 3% of residents have federal flood insurance, virtually guaranteeing huge losses and long waits for repair money. Why it matters: Most Americans don't buy flood insurance, even as climate change makes epic catastrophes like the Yellowstone disaster more likely. Such insurance could become harder to get: The Biden administration wants to dramatically scale back the National Flood Insurance Program by excluding new homes in flood-prone areas."

Meet the unique group of polar bears living with less sea ice

More from The Verge: "Researchers have identified a special group of polar bears described in a paper published today in the journal Science. The bears might have found a unique sort of refuge from the effects of climate change in southeast Greenland, the authors write, where their group has become genetically distinct from other polar bears. Scientists are now pushing to recognize the bears as their own unique "subpopulation," a move that could help keep them protected from potential threats like hunting and habitat loss."

As the Louisiana coast disappears, the Mississippi River's newest channel is building much-needed land

More from The Grist: "About 55 miles southeast of New Orleans, just before the leg of the Mississippi River splits into its three-toed foot of a delta, a crack in the river's east bank has swollen into a massive channel. Over the past several years, it's continued to expand, diverting more and more water from its parent river into the body of water on the other side, Quarantine Bay. Like any river, the Mississippi seeks efficiency: shorter, steeper paths to sea. That's exactly what its new branch, known as Neptune Pass, offers. Now, some 118,000 cubic feet of water spill through the mile-long channel every second — five times the discharge of New York's Hudson River. It's enough to throw off ships trying to navigate downstream, so the Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the country's waterways, is planning to close the errant channel next month. But that, in turn, raises another problem: Sediment carried along in the river water appears to be building tiny lumps of land just off the state's rapidly disappearing coast along the Gulf of Mexico, leading state officials to view the breach as an opportunity to harness the river's ability to restore lost wetlands. And they are lobbying to keep the sediment flowing."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser