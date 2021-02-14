AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Walter Stanley Berman CFO
Shares sold: 19,000 Price: $212.09
Date: Feb. 9 Directly holds: 15,685
Bio-Techne Corp.
Norman David Eansor officer
Exercised options: 32,933 Price: $106.59
Shares sold: 32,933 Price: $378.29-$385.59
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 1,318
Kim Kelderman officer
Shares sold: 823 Price: $388.45
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 845
Roeland Nusse director
Exercised options: 6,000 Price:
$66.90-$70.35
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $385.08
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 6,765
CLEARFIELD INc.
Cheryl P. Beranek CEO
Shares sold: 35,000 Price: $35-$35.19
Date: Feb. 9-11 Directly holds: 493,635
Patrick Goepel director
Shares sold: 3,747 Price: $34.40
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 73,296
Donald R. Hayward director
Shares sold: 3,893 Price: $32-$33.22
Date: Feb. 3-5 Directly holds: 10,467
Ronald G. Roth chairman
Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $33.50
Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 1,425,625
DIGI international Inc.
Terrence G. Schneider officer
Exercised option: 30,000 Price: $10.96
Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $24.19
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 29,000
Fastenal Co.
Michael J. Ancius director
Shares purchased: 1,500 Price:
Date: Feb. 4 $46.01-$46.66
Indirectly holds: 26,004
Michael John Dolan director
Shares purchased: 2,500 Price: $47.31
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 12,500
H.B. Fuller Co.
Traci L. Jensen officer
Shares sold: 3,808 Price: $56.16
Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 14,068
Jamf Holding Corp.
Ian Goodkind officer
Exercised options: 8,861 Price: $8.21
Shares sold: 8,861 Price: $39.36
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 3,846
Jill Putnam CFO
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $40.02
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 73,842
Northern oil and Gas Inc.
Stuart G. Lasher director
Shares purchased: 25,000 Price: $9.75
Date: Feb, 5 Indirectly holds: 310,955
Robert B. Rowling beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 512,821 Price: $9.75
Date: Feb. 5 Indirectly holds: 9,805,919
Polaris Industries Inc.
Stephen L. Eastman officer
Exercised options: 23,000 Price: $70.18
Shares sold: 23,000 Price: $119
Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 26,905
Piper Sandler Companies
Robert Scott Larue officer
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $101.52-$102.84
Date: Feb. 8 Indirectly holds: 53,780
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Timothy Patrick Flynn director
Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $332.68
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 8,972
Thomas E. Roos officer
Shares sold: 619 Price: $323.90
Date: Feb. 9 Directly holds: 31,908
Vista OUTDOORS INc.
Michael D. Robinson director
Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $32.01
Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 29,115
Jason R. VandErbrink officer
Exercised options: 6,898 Price:
$8.38-$16.06
Shares sold: 15,498 Price: $33.76-$33.84
Date: Feb. 9 Directly holds: 80,785