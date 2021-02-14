AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

Walter Stanley Berman CFO

Shares sold: 19,000 Price: $212.09

Date: Feb. 9 Directly holds: 15,685

Bio-Techne Corp.

Norman David Eansor officer

Exercised options: 32,933 Price: $106.59

Shares sold: 32,933 Price: $378.29-$385.59

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 1,318

Kim Kelderman officer

Shares sold: 823 Price: $388.45

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 845

Roeland Nusse director

Exercised options: 6,000 Price:

$66.90-$70.35

Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $385.08

Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 6,765

CLEARFIELD INc.

Cheryl P. Beranek CEO

Shares sold: 35,000 Price: $35-$35.19

Date: Feb. 9-11 Directly holds: 493,635

Patrick Goepel director

Shares sold: 3,747 Price: $34.40

Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 73,296

Donald R. Hayward director

Shares sold: 3,893 Price: $32-$33.22

Date: Feb. 3-5 Directly holds: 10,467

Ronald G. Roth chairman

Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $33.50

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 1,425,625

DIGI international Inc.

Terrence G. Schneider officer

Exercised option: 30,000 Price: $10.96

Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $24.19

Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 29,000

Fastenal Co.

Michael J. Ancius director

Shares purchased: 1,500 Price:

Date: Feb. 4 $46.01-$46.66

Indirectly holds: 26,004

Michael John Dolan director

Shares purchased: 2,500 Price: $47.31

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 12,500

H.B. Fuller Co.

Traci L. Jensen officer

Shares sold: 3,808 Price: $56.16

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 14,068

Jamf Holding Corp.

Ian Goodkind officer

Exercised options: 8,861 Price: $8.21

Shares sold: 8,861 Price: $39.36

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 3,846

Jill Putnam CFO

Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $40.02

Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 73,842

Northern oil and Gas Inc.

Stuart G. Lasher director

Shares purchased: 25,000 Price: $9.75

Date: Feb, 5 Indirectly holds: 310,955

Robert B. Rowling beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 512,821 Price: $9.75

Date: Feb. 5 Indirectly holds: 9,805,919

Polaris Industries Inc.

Stephen L. Eastman officer

Exercised options: 23,000 Price: $70.18

Shares sold: 23,000 Price: $119

Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 26,905

Piper Sandler Companies

Robert Scott Larue officer

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $101.52-$102.84

Date: Feb. 8 Indirectly holds: 53,780

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Timothy Patrick Flynn director

Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $332.68

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 8,972

Thomas E. Roos officer

Shares sold: 619 Price: $323.90

Date: Feb. 9 Directly holds: 31,908

Vista OUTDOORS INc.

Michael D. Robinson director

Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $32.01

Date: Feb. 8 Directly holds: 29,115

Jason R. VandErbrink officer

Exercised options: 6,898 Price:

$8.38-$16.06

Shares sold: 15,498 Price: $33.76-$33.84

Date: Feb. 9 Directly holds: 80,785