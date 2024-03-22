Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a couple of interesting Day 1 story lines from the NCAA men's basketball tournament as he tries to get himself into college hoops again. Don't show anything other than the Gonzaga game is one key takeaway.

9:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins the show to talk about the team's recent rash of injuries and how they will test Minnesota's pitching depth. Will the Twins be in the market at some point for another proven starter?

30:00: What would it take for the Vikings to move up to various spots at the top of the draft?.

