Inflation walloped Target Corp. in the first part of the year.

The Minneapolis-based retailer dealt both with higher costs — related to increased freight expenses, supply chain issues, increased wages and more employees in distribution centers — and reduced discretionary spending by customers.

Target shares stumbled more than 20% in pre-market trading Wednesday morning after it reported earnings for February, March and April that were well below analyst expectations.

"Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Target saw first-quarter revenue grow 4% to $25.2 billion. But net profit fell by half to a little more than $1 billion from $2.1 billion a year ago.

Adjusted earnings amounted to $2.19 a share, widely missing the consensus estimate by Wall Street analysts of $3.07. It was the first time Target missed analysts' forecasts since fall 2018, Bloomberg reported.

Comparable sales still increased by 3.3% as traffic to stores and online was up almost 4% compared to last year.

Analysts had long anticipated that Target's explosive growth during the pandemic would begin to level off this year. And with inflation at decades-high levels and consumers no longer bolstered by government stimulus checks, Target saw shoppers spend less in categories like home goods and electronics.

Target reported strong sales in categories such as toys with more children's birthday parties happening, luggage as more people travel, and apparel as more people go out.

Sales growth this quarter was led by frequently-purchased areas like food and beverage, beauty and household essentials.

According to data analytics firm Placer.ai, Target has actually seen a more than 6% average monthly increase in visits to its stores in 2022 compared to the same time last year. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, visits have been even more impressive, up 10.5% on average for the first four months of the year.

Target executives listed several factors working against it this spring. They included: higher freight and transportation costs, greater discounting, shortages of some items, increased compensation and more hiring in its distribution centers.

Target executives lowered their outlook for the company's full fiscal year operating income margin rate to around 6% from the 8% that they previously forecasted. They maintained their guidance for full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit percentage range.

On Tuesday, Walmart reported it was also grappling with inflation on food and fuel and higher supply chain costs.