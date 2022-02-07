More from Star Tribune
Stocks waver on Wall Street ahead of busy week of earnings
Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for another busy week of corporate earnings.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Several world leaders lined up Monday to walk a diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war in Ukraine and an uneasy peace there as Russia's menacing actions on the border of its neighbor continued unabated.
Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'
Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority — including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is "not a total clown."
Wisconsin couple claims $316 million Powerball prize
A northeastern Wisconsin couple have claimed half of a $632.6 million Powerball jackpot won last month, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Monday.
Wisconsin's Johnson not fighting to get South Carolina jobs
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he's not fighting to persuade Oshkosh Defense to locate 1,000 jobs in Wisconsin rather than South Carolina, providing an opening for his Democratic challengers to accuse the two-term incumbent of being out of touch with the needs of his state.