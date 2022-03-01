Target Corp.'s profit rose nearly 12% during the holiday quarter and its full-year revenue shot over $100 billion, making it the third company based in Minnesota to pass that milestone.

Target reported the record revenue, powered by pandemic-induced shopping, on Tuesday. Executives signaled a more normal rate of growth lies ahead for the Minneapolis-based retailer.

Target's revenue grew by more than $12 billion, or 13%, to $106 billion for the year. Comparable traffic jumped 12.3% in 2021, while comparable sales grew 12.7%.

For the November-January quarter, Target beat Wall Street estimates with earnings of $3.19 a share. Target's stock was up more than 11% in pre-market trading Tuesday.

"As we look ahead, we'll keep investing and delivering on all that has earned the loyalty and trust of our guests; that starts with our outstanding team and includes continued differentiation through affordability, assortment, ease and convenience," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Unlike a year ago, Target on Tuesday provided financial guidance for the upcoming year predicting low- to mid-single digit percentage revenue growth in 2022. Executives set goals for mid-single digit percentage annual revenue growth in the years to come.

Two years after it cancelled its in-person New York City financial community meeting due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Target was back in New York this week with live presentations scheduled from its top leaders for Tuesday morning.

Last week, in a sign the pandemic was easing, Target ended its mask mandate for store employees and customers regardless of vaccination status.

In the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 29, Target said it earned $1.54 billion, up from $1.38 billion a year ago. Revenue grew 9.4% to nearly $31 billion. Comparable sales grew 8.9%, coming on top of 20.5% growth in the same period of late 2020 and early 2021.

For the full year, Target's store sales jumped 11%. Digital sales rose 21%. Same day services, which includes use of its store pick-up, curbside, and Shipt delivery, increased 45%.

On Monday, Target announced it was increasing its starting wage range to $15 to $24 an hour depending on role and market.

Two other Minnesota companies — UnitedHealth Group and Cargill Inc. — also produce annual revenue exceeding $100 billion. The largest retailer in the country, Walmart Inc., last month reported 2021 revenue of $573 billion.