Price increases continued to moderate faster in the Twin Cities last month compared with the U.S. as a whole.

The consumer price index, an often-used measure of inflation, eased to 5.1% in January on a year-over-year basis for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is down from 5.3% in November.

By comparison, the price index for the U.S. rose by 6.4% over the year last month. That was down from 6.5% in December and from 7.1% in November.

The regional data is published every other month while the U.S. figures are released monthly.

"We have been seeing slower inflation growth both in Minneapolis and in the Midwest region, especially compared to the South and the West," said Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas.

Schipper pointed to housing as being one big reason why, with shelter costs (which includes rent) in the region going up below the national pace.

"This story fits into the Minnesota economy generally being better than average," he added, noting that the state also has a lower unemployment rate than the U.S. altogether.

Over the past 12 months in the Twin Cities, food prices rose 12.2% while energy prices increased 7.6%, largely because of a bump in natural gas prices.

Jervis and Catherine White have three kids and run the Papa J's Kitchen and Goods business out of their Newport home.

"So we look at inflation from both ends," Jervis said. "From a wholesale point of view, we noticed that prices have dropped tremendously."

Wholesale chicken wings dropped from $3 to $2 a pound, but retail prices at Walmart and Sam's Club are still $4 a pound.

With most store prices still high, the Whites avoid $8 bacon and $4 eggs. They also stopped buying costly granola bars for their kids' school snacks. Instead, it's pretzels or crackers. "It's how we manage. You have to be mindful," Jervis said.

Ramona Wilson also hasn't seen food prices drop at the store, but has seen a decline with gas prices. "Which is great for those of us that commute to work," she said.

Wilson, a director at Knutson Construction, said the idea of inflation is sometimes relative.

"I do hear people complain about housing interest rates," she said. "And then I share with them that when we purchased in 1984, our interest rate was 13%. So the 6 to 7% they're complaining about doesn't compare."

Inflation still remains high both locally and nationally. The Federal Reserve's target is to get it back down to 2%, the general range that used to be fairly typical.

Inflation began accelerating at the fastest rate in four decades last year amid supply chain bottlenecks and higher demand for some products and services as the economy bounced back from the pandemic. The consumer price index hit a recent high of 9.1% in June for the U.S., and 8.7% in May for the Twin Cities.

The latest inflation figures show that inflation is still trending downwards, but also that it may be stubborn and not come down as fast as some may hope, Schipper said.

"This is going to dispel some people's notions that inflation is just going to kind of magically go away," he said. "It's going to hang out and it might require the Federal Reserve to do a little bit more."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the "process of getting inflation down has begun."

But "this process is likely to take quite a bit of time," he added. "It's not going to be, we don't think, smooth. It's probably going to be bumpy."

The Fed has aggressively raised its benchmark interest rate in the past year to its highest level in 15 years in its drive to get rampaging inflation under control.

The Fed's goal is to slow borrowing and spending, cool the pace of hiring and relieve the pressure many businesses feel to raise wages to find or keep workers. Businesses typically pass their higher labor costs on to their customers in the form of higher prices, thereby helping fuel inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.