Inflation is on a sustained path back down both for the Twin Cities and the U.S., according to the latest batch of data released Tuesday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. People in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area got more relief last month from big price hikes than the rest of the U.S. This region saw a bigger year-over-year decline in the consumer price index in November — 5.3% compared to 7.1% for the U.S. Both were the lowest readings of the year. Since hitting a high of 8.7% in May, inflation in the Twin Cities has been cooling off now for three readings in a row. The regional numbers comes out every other month. The consumer price index for the U.S., which comes out every month, hit 9.1% in June, the highest level in four decades.

Food costs still rising fast

Food is still going up rapidly. Food prices were 13.7% higher last month than a year earlier in the Twin Cities, the most this year. Meanwhile, U.S. food prices have been cooling off slightly in recent months but are still seeing big increases, rising 10.6% in November. Flour, eggs, butter and margarine experienced some of the biggest year-over-year increases of 20% or more nationally. Meanwhile, a handful of categories, such as beef and bacon and related products, saw price declines.

Gas prices going down

Gas prices are now nearly as low in Minnesota as they were a year ago. After surging to as high as $4.76 a gallon back in June, gas prices in Minnesota are now back down to just above $3 a gallon, according to AAA. Prices here and nationally have been going down as demand for oil and gas has been falling as countries, particularly in Europe, brace for a recession and amid COVID-19 outbreaks China. The most recent inflation data reflects where we were at last month, with fuel prices increasing 12.6% for the Twin Cities and 10.8% for the U.S., much lower than the 40% to 50% hikes logged earlier this year.

Car prices moderating

New and used motor vehicles was one of the first major categories to see a big run-up in prices starting back in spring of 2021, a precursor to the more widespread inflation that starting showing up other areas of the economy this year. But price increases in this category are finally moderating, rising less than 1% last month in the Twin Cities and 3.6% in the U.S. Vehicle production has been picking up as the supply of semiconductors has been slowing catching up. Meanwhile, the increased availability of new cars has cooled off the red-hot demand for used cars.

Rents starting to slow

Housing inflation largely reflects what's happening with rents as well as utility costs. (It does not include housing prices, which have been cooling off as the Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to tamp down on inflation.) After a big year of rent increases, there are many signs that rents are starting to come down — and are expected to further fall next year. In November, housing costs in the consumer price index rose 3.8% for the Twin Cities and 7.8% for the U.S.

Services cooling off, too

The big rise in inflation was initially driven by reduced supplies of goods due to constraints where they were made and how they were moved. But more recently, the culprit is in services, which includes things like medical costs, transportation and rent. The main driver of price increases in this category tends to be wage increases. Services inflation showed some signs of slowing last month, rising just 4.3% for the Twin Cities and 7.2% for the U.S. Federal Reserve officials are closely watching this category because they worry inflation in this realm may be stickier and take longer to come back down.

Research: MaryJo Webster, Star Tribune

Charts: Mark Boswell, Star Tribune

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics