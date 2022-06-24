Decorating with animals is nothing new. It is quite common for people to have a favorite animal or symbol that they use throughout their home decor. Some choose to decorate with dogs or refresh with rabbits. However, many little critters can make just as big of an impact.

It is easy and fun to incorporate animals or symbols into your home. You can find them represented in artwork, textiles, accessories and even dishware. I find it to be a fun game to go to a friend's house and see if you can spot the subtle touches of a preferred symbol hidden in plain sight. Regardless of what animal speaks to you, they make for wonderful decor items to keep around as timeless additions to your home.

One ever-popular symbol is the busy and helpful bee. I love to bring bee decor into the shop and my home at this time of year, just as the flowers and plants they help grow start to bloom. I have even been told it is good luck to find a bee in your home because it means you will soon have a friend coming to visit. Plus, bees symbolize wealth, luck and prosperity.

When I think of different creatures with which to decorate, my mind always comes back to the butterfly. They remind me of my maternal grandmother who is no longer with us — she loved them — and I think of her whenever I see one. Butterflies represent angels, transformation, ephemeral beauty, immortality, fertility, joy and other powerful concepts. There is something about how delicate yet strong these wonderful insects are that keeps me coming back for more.

A popular animal to incorporate into decor is the bird. In many cultures, birds are powerful symbols found in everything from palaces to the simplest of adornments. They can be used in formal and casual settings alike.

Birds are known as icons of freedom and eternity, so to have them soaring through your home is a wonderful way to bring positive energy into your space. I, for one, am having a moment with cranes, a bird that has been used in decor for ages.

So many wonderful options can inspire powerful personal meaning, and it's fun to find them when you are out shopping around to add to your collection.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's.