In search of the best saunas around Lake Superior

There’s still some question about the health benefits that saunas provide, but one would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the Upper Midwest who does not believe in the life-giving properties of the hot-cold, one-two punch, especially the ever-expanding cadre of saunapreneurs, like Duluth-based Justin Juntunen. With his business partner, Joel Vikre, Juntunen created Cedar + Stone Nordic Saunas. They host tens of thousands of people each year in their own sauna “experience” locations, including one on the rooftop of the Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis. They also design and build commercial sauna projects around North America. And they design and build private residential saunas that average $50,000 to $80,000 a pop.