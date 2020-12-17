The Traveler: Ken Stewart of Roseville

A bicyclist transports a collection of coconuts in a small village outside Siem Reap, in Cambodia. After a visit to the well-known temple complex of Angkor Wat, Stewart's guide took him and his wife beyond the tourist hubbub. The guide wanted to show them a "normal, local village," where they could meet people. Stewart calls this photo "Taking coconuts to market," because he assumes that's just what the person was doing. "[The photo] represents everyday life in Cambodia — and people getting by," Stewart wrote in an e-mail. The amateur photographer and world traveler shot this with an Olympus EM-1 camera.

