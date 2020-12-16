CHAMPAIGN, ILL. – Last month, Richard Pitino was proud to see the Gophers basketball program finally produce an NBA draft pick when Daniel Oturu broke a 16-year drought.

In the Gophers' first Big Ten game since Oturu's departure, Pitino saw how much he'll miss that inside presence. Kofi Cockburn manhandled the Gophers down low with 33 points and 13 rebounds as No. 13 Illinois beat Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener at State Farm Center.

The Gophers (6-1), who played on the road for the first time since last season ended prematurely in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, failed their first true test this season after the combined record of their first five opponents was 7-21.

BOXSCORE: No. 13 Illinois 92, Gophers 65

Tuesday's game against the Illini (5-2) was the first of eight straight Big Ten games for Minnesota against currently ranked opponents, arguably the toughest beginning of league play in Pitino's eight years as coach. It would've been nice to have Oturu back for that stretch.

The 6-foot-10 hometown hero made his NBA preseason debut thousands of miles away last Friday with the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, his former program has a hole in the middle that will be hard to fill with one player.

It was tough to ask 7-foot Drake transfer Liam Robbins to take on the responsibility of handling Cockburn 1-on-1. Robbins isn't slight in frame, but Cockburn still outweighed him by 50 pounds.

When Robbins left the game early in the first half with foul trouble, it wasn't long before Cockburn took over.

On three straight possessions midway through the first half, Illinois fed the 7-foot, 285-pound sophomore who met no resistance in the paint. Cockburn's six straight points gave the Illini control for good after coming back from Minnesota's early eight-point lead.

Coming off his 27-point, five-block performance last week against Missouri-Kansas City, Robbins made Cockburn pay for giving him space on the perimeter with two three-pointers in the first few minutes.

That seemed to throw Illinois off guard. The Gophers opened with an 18-10 lead after Marcus Carr's two free throws with 13:21 left in the first half. After getting some outside shots to fall early to fall early, Pitino watched with frustration as his team suffered through its worst offensive slump of the season.

The Gophers missed 12 straight shots during a span of nearly seven minutes. Reserve big man Eric Curry's three-pointer ended Illinois' 14-0 run, but it wouldn't get his teammates back on track.

By the time Jamal Mashburn Jr. hit another jumper with 4:40 remaining in the first half, the Gophers had only connected on one of their last 19 shots. Illinois led 40-25 at halftime after outscoring Minnesota 22-2 in points in the paint, including Cockburn's 16 points.

The Gophers relied on their backcourt tandem of Carr and Both Gach for a majority of their offense this season, including when Carr averaged nearly 30 points in the first three games. His second-half heroics led to comeback wins against Loyola Marymount and Boston College.

But Carr was held to just four of his 16 points in the second half Tuesday on 3-for-13 shooting. Gach, who averaged 15.3 points entering the game, finished with just one point on 0-for-9 shooting.

In the second half, the Gophers couldn't get Robbins involved much to chip into Illinois' stronghold in the paint. He finished with 10 points and two rebounds before fouling out.

Ayo Dosunmu, who averaged nearly 25 points, had just 10 points on 5-for-14 shooting, but it was all about Illinois' overpowering post play.

The Illini, who bounced back from Sunday's loss to Missouri, outrebounded the Gophers 53-35 and had 48 points in the paint.