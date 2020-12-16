GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
The 7-foot sophomore center had a career-high 33 points on 12-for-15 shooting, 13 rebounds and two blocks.
By the NUMBERS
53-35 Rebounding totals, the Gophers trailing by a large margin.
48-14 Illinois' edge in points in the paint.
28 Minnesota's field-goal percentage (19-for-69).
6-for-30 Combined field goal shooting for the U's backcourt of Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur.
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest women's basketball coach
Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.
Twins
Twins catcher Jeffers has minor elbow surgery
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that other injured players are healing nicely.
Sports
Harden returns to Rockets, scores 12 in preseason debut
James Harden was back in a Houston uniform.
Sports
No. 12 Wisconsin knocks off Loyola of Chicago 77-63
Wisconsin is at its best when hitting 3-pointers. That meant Loyola of Chicago picked the wrong night to play the Badgers.
Gophers
Illinois outmuscles Gophers, hands them first loss of season
Minnesota missed the dominating inside presence that Daniel Oturu provided.