GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

The 7-foot sophomore center had a career-high 33 points on 12-for-15 shooting, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

By the NUMBERS

53-35 Rebounding totals, the Gophers trailing by a large margin.

48-14 Illinois' edge in points in the paint.

28 Minnesota's field-goal percentage (19-for-69).

6-for-30 Combined field goal shooting for the U's backcourt of Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur.

MARCUS FULLER