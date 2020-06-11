Sam Jackson was the first commitment in the Gophers' 2021 class back in February 2019. But after a couple months, he re-opened his recruitment, only to return to the Gophers in late April.

On Wednesday, he announced he again would decommit from the Gophers, switching to Purdue instead.

The 5-11, 170-pound Naperville, Ill., native and four-star prospect is a dual-threat quarterback in high school but projected as an athlete for the Gophers. His departure leaves the Gophers with 17 members of the 2021 class, ranking fourth in the Big Ten conference and 12th in the nation, per 247Sports.com.