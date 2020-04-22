Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said on KFAN radio Wednesday morning that there was "more to come" in the 2021 recruiting class. Only about an hour later, Illinois athlete Sam Jackson announced his renewed commitment to the program.

Jackson originally committed to the Gophers back in February 2019, the first 2021 commit. He decided a couple months later to reopen his recruiting and decommit from the Gophers. He garnered other offers from schools such as Iowa, Wisconsin, Oregon and Notre Dame.

But the 5-11, 170-pound Naperville, Ill., native announced on Twitter his decision to stick with the Gophers. The Naperville Central High School product is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.com. He's listed as a dual-threat quarterback but will be an athlete for the Gophers.

He brings the 2021 class to 12 members with four four-star recruits. The Gophers currently rank fifth in the nation and second in the Big Ten at this early stage.