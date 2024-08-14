Minneapolis consulting firm says workplace ‘community,’ not ‘culture’ is what works

We got to a point where, like so many people, we were frustrated by the amount of energy and effort we were putting in, we were seeing our colleagues put in, and we were seeing our clients put in specifically on strategic initiatives, and then watching all of that energy, all of those resources, all of the money and all of the time continue to end in failed attempts at actually changing how we were going to achieve the goals that were set out for us. We kept asking for the opportunity to try a different way of collaborating and building strategy together instead of having it be a siloed process and that was met with a lot of pushback. What the pandemic enabled us to do was put that idea into practice with a client that was ready to do things differently.