How you can help

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 15, 2025 at 12:00PM
Great River Greening is seeking volunteers to help with planting trees. Conservation Corps volunteers planted hundreds of young trees Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in a Mississippi floodplain on national refuge land in southeast Minnesota. More frequent, severe flooding due to climate change is affecting critical bird habitat in the floodplain forests around the Mississippi River. It's becoming a real challenge to regenerate these forests after a flood because the seedlings and saplings are being killed and when the trees die and the shade cover grows, an aggressive nonnative invasive called Reed Canary Grass sets in and chokes everything out. Andrew Beebe, a forest ecologist with Audubon Minnesota, leads a million-effort to combat this: to kill the canary grass and plant trees in the Mississippi floodplains. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

TREE PLANTING

Help Great River Greening with on-the-ground projects such as planting trees. Great group opportunity. Plant large-stock trees into pre-dug holes, fill with soil, water and spread mulch. No experience necessary. All tools and training will be provided. www.greatrivergreening.org/

ASSISTANT

Help the Arthritis Foundation connect with those needing services, provide advocacy, fundraising and promotional events, office projects and more. www.arthritis.org/

DRIVERS

Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Help people make it to family gatherings and appointments. Scheduling is on an on-call/as available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible-vehicle training provided. livingwell.org/

ASSISTANT

The nonprofit Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start. Assist with mentorship, business consulting and online programs to help minority business owners succeed. ledbytruth.org/

WILDLIFE ASSISTANT

The American Bear Association promotes a better understanding of black bears and wildlife through education, observation and experience. The center, which is in Orr, Minn., needs volunteers for a wide range of tasks, including guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. www.americanbear.org/

MENTOR

The Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Fellows Program challenges women to see their role in furthering women’s leadership professionally, personally and in their communities. Serve as fellows, speakers, mentors, on boards and committees. www.wearelott.org/

FAMILY VOLUNTEERING

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

DELIVER BEDS TO KIDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets. Deliver beds 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. myveryownbed.org/

ASSISTANT

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. The weekday shifts are 2 to 4 hours long at the St. Paul location. www.keystoneservices.org/

MENTOR

At MB Mentors, work with small and startup businesses to foster success and growth. Provide mentoring and coaching to entrepreneurs and small-business owners through a variety of programs. Volunteer 10 to 15 hours a month. www.mbmentors.org/

SHOE SORTERS

Good in the ‘Hood collects gently used and new shoes. Its Shoe Away Hunger program sells the shoes at various locations. Work at the warehouse in Minneapolis. Noon-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Group opportunity. goodinthehood.org/

BINGO ASSISTANT

Work at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Assist residents to and from the senior center, help with their bingo cards, announce winners and create a fun atmosphere. Friday mornings. www.lyngblomsten.org/

YOUTH MENTOR

Work with Bolder Options 2 to 4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live healthy lifestyles together. www.bolderoptions.org/

TUTOR

Help Literacy Minnesota tutor adults to prepare for their GED. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Minneapolis. Involves reading, writing and math. literacymn.org

MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health is hosting a products drive to support program participants. Please consider contributing products. Collect and deliver to Minneapolis office during weekday business hours. www.touchstonemh.org/

STOCK SHELVES

Help Community Emergency Service at the Food Market. A variety of tasks available. Monday-Wednesday afternoon. South Minneapolis. cesmn.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old can take part with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

