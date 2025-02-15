How you can help

Great River Greening is seeking volunteers to help with planting trees. Conservation Corps volunteers planted hundreds of young trees Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in a Mississippi floodplain on national refuge land in southeast Minnesota. More frequent, severe flooding due to climate change is affecting critical bird habitat in the floodplain forests around the Mississippi River. It's becoming a real challenge to regenerate these forests after a flood because the seedlings and saplings are being killed and when the trees die and the shade cover grows, an aggressive nonnative invasive called Reed Canary Grass sets in and chokes everything out. Andrew Beebe, a forest ecologist with Audubon Minnesota, leads a million-effort to combat this: to kill the canary grass and plant trees in the Mississippi floodplains. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)