How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Help Great River Greening with on-the-ground projects such as planting trees. Great group opportunity. Plant large-stock trees into pre-dug holes, fill with soil, water and spread mulch. No experience necessary. All tools and training will be provided. www.greatrivergreening.org/
ASSISTANT
Help the Arthritis Foundation connect with those needing services, provide advocacy, fundraising and promotional events, office projects and more. www.arthritis.org/
DRIVERS
Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Help people make it to family gatherings and appointments. Scheduling is on an on-call/as available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible-vehicle training provided. livingwell.org/
ASSISTANT
The nonprofit Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start. Assist with mentorship, business consulting and online programs to help minority business owners succeed. ledbytruth.org/
WILDLIFE ASSISTANT
The American Bear Association promotes a better understanding of black bears and wildlife through education, observation and experience. The center, which is in Orr, Minn., needs volunteers for a wide range of tasks, including guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. www.americanbear.org/
MENTOR
The Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Fellows Program challenges women to see their role in furthering women’s leadership professionally, personally and in their communities. Serve as fellows, speakers, mentors, on boards and committees. www.wearelott.org/
FAMILY VOLUNTEERING
Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org
DELIVER BEDS TO KIDS
My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets. Deliver beds 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. myveryownbed.org/
ASSISTANT
The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. The weekday shifts are 2 to 4 hours long at the St. Paul location. www.keystoneservices.org/
MENTOR
At MB Mentors, work with small and startup businesses to foster success and growth. Provide mentoring and coaching to entrepreneurs and small-business owners through a variety of programs. Volunteer 10 to 15 hours a month. www.mbmentors.org/
SHOE SORTERS
Good in the ‘Hood collects gently used and new shoes. Its Shoe Away Hunger program sells the shoes at various locations. Work at the warehouse in Minneapolis. Noon-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Group opportunity. goodinthehood.org/
BINGO ASSISTANT
Work at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Assist residents to and from the senior center, help with their bingo cards, announce winners and create a fun atmosphere. Friday mornings. www.lyngblomsten.org/
YOUTH MENTOR
Work with Bolder Options 2 to 4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live healthy lifestyles together. www.bolderoptions.org/
TUTOR
Help Literacy Minnesota tutor adults to prepare for their GED. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Minneapolis. Involves reading, writing and math. literacymn.org
MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS DRIVE
Touchstone Mental Health is hosting a products drive to support program participants. Please consider contributing products. Collect and deliver to Minneapolis office during weekday business hours. www.touchstonemh.org/
STOCK SHELVES
Help Community Emergency Service at the Food Market. A variety of tasks available. Monday-Wednesday afternoon. South Minneapolis. cesmn.org
FOOD ASSISTANT
Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old can take part with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.