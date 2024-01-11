GOLF COMMITTEE

Reach for Resources works with people with developmental disabilities. Help with a fundraising event for the organization. Assist with sponsorships, in-kind donations, golfer recruitment and more. Monthly meetings. Next golf event scheduled for July. reachforresources.org

OUTREACH

Help Animal Humane Society represent the organization at various community events, festivals and fairs. Staff a table at the event to raise awareness of the organization. Training and materials provided. animalhumanesociety.org

COMMUNITY ACTION

The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impact on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs including Energy Assistance, Energy Conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, Civic and Community Engagement Programs. Numerous ways to volunteer. caprw.org

YOUTH MENTORING

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of positive role models. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

CAREERS

African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. They work in areas of health Equity, Economic & Community Development, Housing Justice, and Civic Engagement. Variety of volunteer opportunities. acerinc.org

WAREHOUSE

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. Volunteers must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org

FOOD PANTRY

Assist VEAP in Bloomington with shopping and fulfilling orders, sorting donations and loading vehicles. Must be at least 12 (ages 9-11 must be accompanied by an adult). Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5. p.m. veap.org

FAMILY VOUNTEERING

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

MENTORS

Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

ASSISTANTS

Neighborhood House is opening a new location on Montreal Av. in St. Paul. Several opportunities to serve underrepresented communities through a variety of social and educational programming. neighborhoodhousemn.org

CONNECTIONS

Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50 and up. openaccessconnections.org

BUSINESS

Led by TRUTH focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs. Help BIPOC business owners succeed. ledbytruth.org

CAMP

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Counselors for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis., work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

BLANKETS/QUILTS

Touchstone Mental Health assists individuals with mental health recovery. Donate a cozy blanket or quilt (or hold a collection drive) for clients moving into new apartments. touchstonemh.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.