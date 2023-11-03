RESOURCE CENTER

Kids in Need Foundation operates a teacher resource center in Roseville. The center provides educators at eligible schools with critical supplies. kinf.org

ACTIVITIES ASSISTANT

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities — yoga, bowling, dance, basketball, ice skating and more. reachforresources.org

FOODSHELF

Assist Good in the Hood with their Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Set up and distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org

LAYOUT DESIGN

The Foundation for Essential Needs works with and supports Minnesota food shelves. Experience in layout design, architecture or interior design needed to work with food shelves to assess current layout and make recommendations and plans. Ten to 20 hours a design. Work remotely, but have occasional meetings with clients. ffen.org

DONATION DRIVES

Avivo provides chemical, mental health, housing support, career education and employment services. It specializes in helping individuals and families who face personal or systemic barriers — poverty, homelessness, joblessness, chemical addiction. Consider a donation drive in your workplace, school, faith community or other area to assist those in the programs. avivomn.org

GROUP VOLUNTEERING

Assist Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. Group size: 8-12. Shifts of 2-3 hours in the afternoon. Must be at least 14 years old. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. bridging.org

FAMILY VOLUNTEERING

Opportunities suitable for young children. Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

BUSINESS ASSISTANT

Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs in areas of interest. ledbytruth.org

COMPUTER TUTOR

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills. Offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org

MEAL DELIVERY

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment to help 1-4 times a month. Breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org

BE A FRIEND

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Be matched with an individual, meet with them about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. Locations in both east and west metro. hammer.org

BEDS FOR KIDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds to families that have recently secured stable housing. Deliver beds and bedding. Friday and Saturday deliveries. Great group opportunity. myveryownbed.org

MUSEUM ASSISTANT

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist with events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

HOME HELPER

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. A variety of positions available. Handyman, light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance needed. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

