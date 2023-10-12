GROCERY SHOPPING
At Your Door helps aging adults maintain their independence. Grocery shop for 3 hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org
FOOD PACKING
Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all starving children hungry in both body and spirit. Two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org
TAX PREPARER
Prepare + Prosper is a Twin Cities nonprofit providing free tax prep and financial services. prepareandprosper.org
COACH
Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach
SUPPORT SERVICES
Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities, transition services and housing options for those moving to independent living. Fraser provides autism services. fraser.org
EMERGENCY HELP
Provide critical services to ensure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even nationwide to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org
FOOD SHELF
Help PRISM at the food shelf. Schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org
MUSUEM
The Works Museum in Bloomington introduces hands-on engineering, design and problem-solving to kids and their families. Open to the public as well as tailored hands-on workshops and field trip programming. A wide range of volunteer opportunities are available. theworks.org
SNOW REMOVAL
Wingspan Life Resources needs individuals/groups to help with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on snowfall and house needs; 29 metro locations. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. wingspanlife.org
COLLEGE MENTOR
Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Mentors needed for students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Mentor on Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org
DRIVER
Assist Saint Therese at its Woodbury location. Take residents to social outings, medical appointments and shopping. Must be at least 18 with a good driving record. Able to commit to weekly or biweekly shift. sainttherese.org
LANDMARK CENTER
The center in downtown St. Paul serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as a tour guide at the information desk or work at the gift shop. Help with special events. landmarkcenter.org
FLOWER ARRANGING
Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. Help repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets. Arrange flowers, pick up and deliver. bluebirdsandblooms.com
