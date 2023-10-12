GROCERY SHOPPING

At Your Door helps aging adults maintain their independence. Grocery shop for 3 hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all starving children hungry in both body and spirit. Two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org

TAX PREPARER

Prepare + Prosper is a Twin Cities nonprofit providing free tax prep and financial services. prepareandprosper.org

COACH

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach

SUPPORT SERVICES

Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities, transition services and housing options for those moving to independent living. Fraser provides autism services. fraser.org

EMERGENCY HELP

Provide critical services to ensure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even nationwide to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org

FOOD SHELF

Help PRISM at the food shelf. Schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org

MUSUEM

The Works Museum in Bloomington introduces hands-on engineering, design and problem-solving to kids and their families. Open to the public as well as tailored hands-on workshops and field trip programming. A wide range of volunteer opportunities are available. theworks.org

SNOW REMOVAL

Wingspan Life Resources needs individuals/groups to help with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on snowfall and house needs; 29 metro locations. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. wingspanlife.org

COLLEGE MENTOR

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Mentors needed for students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Mentor on Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org

DRIVER

Assist Saint Therese at its Woodbury location. Take residents to social outings, medical appointments and shopping. Must be at least 18 with a good driving record. Able to commit to weekly or biweekly shift. sainttherese.org

LANDMARK CENTER

The center in downtown St. Paul serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as a tour guide at the information desk or work at the gift shop. Help with special events. landmarkcenter.org

FLOWER ARRANGING

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. Help repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets. Arrange flowers, pick up and deliver. bluebirdsandblooms.com

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.