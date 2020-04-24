Snacks for heroes

Donate to the MN Hero Snack Pack. Small Minnesota businesses are donating products to keep front-line workers going. Contribute money to keep the effort going while supporting local food producers. More at tinyurl.com/mnherosnackpack.

Sew face masks

Sew and donate masks for health care professionals, food shelves, seniors and assisted livings/long term care housing employees, volunteers, and clients. For a simple pattern, you can contact kylie.weller@voamn.org.

Blood drive

Be a volunteer medical screener, working with Red Cross staff at blood drives to make sure visitors are eligible to donate and that patients will be safe to receive their blood. Training provided; seeking commitment of 2 shifts of 4-6 hours per month. About 8 days of classroom training and 8 days of on-the-job training. rsvpmn.org.

Linda Helton works making face masks in the kitchen of her Webster Groves home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Spending an estimated 35 minutes on each mask, her first batch will go to an area hospice. "This way the families can say goodbye," said Helton, who learned to sew as a child from her mother. She also watched as her mother rolled bandages during the Vietnam war. "She'd do that every night without any idea who would use them. There's no reason I can't be my mom in this generation." (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Soft comforts

Make pillows, lap blankets, bears or quilts for patients at Moments Hospice facilities who need some extra TLC during the pandemic. momentshospice.com/volunteer.

Reserve corps

Sign up to be a Dakota County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer, with or without specific health experience or certifications. The Public Health Department uses volunteers for a variety of tasks, including administering immunizations or dispensing medications; monitoring areas or clinic sites, and operating a hotline to respond to questions from the public. More at tinyurl.com/syb9xdw.

Red cross help

If you are over 55, volunteer with the American Red Cross though RSVP-Volunteers for America. Virtual positions include disaster action team duty officer; media relations; and volunteer screener. rsvpmn.org.

Protect workers

For those with sewing or 3-D printer skills and equipment, help provide direct care workers at Presbyterian Homes with masks, gowns and other protective gear. preshomes.org/resources/blogs/2020-03/calling-all-sewers.