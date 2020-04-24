Snacks for heroes
Donate to the MN Hero Snack Pack. Small Minnesota businesses are donating products to keep front-line workers going. Contribute money to keep the effort going while supporting local food producers. More at tinyurl.com/mnherosnackpack.
Sew face masks
Sew and donate masks for health care professionals, food shelves, seniors and assisted livings/long term care housing employees, volunteers, and clients. For a simple pattern, you can contact kylie.weller@voamn.org.
Blood drive
Be a volunteer medical screener, working with Red Cross staff at blood drives to make sure visitors are eligible to donate and that patients will be safe to receive their blood. Training provided; seeking commitment of 2 shifts of 4-6 hours per month. About 8 days of classroom training and 8 days of on-the-job training. rsvpmn.org.
Soft comforts
Make pillows, lap blankets, bears or quilts for patients at Moments Hospice facilities who need some extra TLC during the pandemic. momentshospice.com/volunteer.
Reserve corps
Sign up to be a Dakota County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer, with or without specific health experience or certifications. The Public Health Department uses volunteers for a variety of tasks, including administering immunizations or dispensing medications; monitoring areas or clinic sites, and operating a hotline to respond to questions from the public. More at tinyurl.com/syb9xdw.
Red cross help
If you are over 55, volunteer with the American Red Cross though RSVP-Volunteers for America. Virtual positions include disaster action team duty officer; media relations; and volunteer screener. rsvpmn.org.
Protect workers
For those with sewing or 3-D printer skills and equipment, help provide direct care workers at Presbyterian Homes with masks, gowns and other protective gear. preshomes.org/resources/blogs/2020-03/calling-all-sewers.