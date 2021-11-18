How Minnesota's eight House members voted on the resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar:
Yes: Democrats Angie Craig, Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Dean Phillips
No: Republicans Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, Jim Hagedorn, Pete Stauber
