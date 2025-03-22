How St. Paul fully staffed its summer lifeguards by turning to a military program

Splashes and laughs echoed across the white tile of the walls and pool deck inside Como Park High School, as a group of about 30 students jumped into the water.
The high schoolers, members of Como’s Junior ROTC, aren’t all strong swimmers. Some can barely float, while others have been swimming since they were toddlers. But they are all training together, with the goal of at least some becoming certified lifeguards.
“Cadets! With me!” shouted David Albornoz, St. Paul’s aquatics director, who runs the swim lessons. He swam toward the students, graying bun bobbing on the water. When his bellow wasn’t loud enough, he blew a silver whistle to get the cadets' attention.
Over the course of an hour, the cadets ran through swimming drills and then took turns dragging each other through the water with a foam float.
The less-confident swimmers practiced floating on their backs, with Albornoz and Sophia Lipset-Dean, an aquatic facility supervisor for the city who helps lead these lessons, sometimes supporting their heads.
That makes it feel safe, said Dontajah Dunston, 19, an alumna of Albornoz’s swim lessons who now works as a lifeguard. She is the lifeguard on duty during the lessons.
“It’s safe here. I’m not going to drown, I’m not going to die. I can do it,” she said, remembering a time four years ago when she was nervous in the water.
Learning to swim
Albornoz has been working with St. Paul’s schools and rec centers for years, trying to figure out how to help more children and teenagers learn to swim. He’s passionate about finding ways to reduce the disparity in drowning deaths between white children and children of color. Albornoz’s work won him recognition in 2023 from the National Drowning Prevention Alliance.